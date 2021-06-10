Women take holy dip in River Ganga, offer prayers to banyan tree on 'Vat Savitri Puja' in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): On the occasion of Vrat Savitri Puja on Thursday, women took holy dip in the River Ganga and offered prayers to the banyan tree.

As per the Hindu Vedic Calendar, Vrat Savitri Puja is celebrated every year on Jyeshtha Amavasya. This fast is observed by married Hindu women for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

On this day, married women worship the banyan tree, which is a symbol of Lord Vishnu and pray for the long life of their husband.

This festival is dedicated to Devi Savitri, a brave woman who compelled Yama Raj to give a new lease of life to her dead husband, Satyawan.







While speaking to ANI, Vandana Dwivedi said, "Vrat Savitri Puja is observed by married Hindu women for the well-being and long life of their husband. This fasting was first observed by Devi Savitri. This falls on the day of Jyeshtha Amavasya. We offer prayer to a banyan tree and perform puja by offering things like vermillion, sandalwood, akshat and flowers to it. We also wrap raw yarn and take 108 rounds of the banyan tree."

Another woman Pushpa Kesharwani said that she is fasting for the long life of her husband.

Soni Shukla who was offering prayer said that we observe this fast for the long life of her husband. We also take 108 rounds of the banyan tree.

"Married women worship the banyan tree for the long life of our husband," said Savitri Devi.

The festival is celebrated in several parts of the country.

Many eatables such as halwa (dessert made of flour and jaggery) and fruits are offered to the tree during the puja. (ANI)