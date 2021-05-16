Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Women offer prayers to Corona Mai in UP villages

Women offer prayers to 'Corona Mai' in UP villages

 The Hawk |  16 May 2021 12:07 PM GMT

Women offer prayers to Corona Mai in UP villages
X


Varanasi: The women, on Sunday, lined up to offer prayers to 'Corona Mai' in Kushinagar district.

In Varanasi, women are coming together in groups on the Ghats to offer prayers and appease the Corona Mai.

Surili Devi of Kushinagar said that they would offer prayers for 21 days to appease the Corona Mai and were confident that the pandemic would recede.

When asked who prescribed them this spiritual method to check the deadly virus, she said, "A number of pandits have said that we should offer prayers to stop the Corona virus."

She said that everyone was confident that the prayers would work and Corona would go away from their villages.

Women who are lining up to pray for hours, are not maintaining social distancing.

"When we are praying to Corona Mai, there is no need for anything else. The 'Corona Mai' will bless us and cure people," said Ishwari, another devotee.

—IANS

Updated : 16 May 2021 12:07 PM GMT
Tags:    Women   Corona Mai   UP villages   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X