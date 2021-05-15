Woman Walks In Front Of Train With Minor Son In UP

Bareilly: A woman allegedly committed suicide with her seven-year-old son by walking in front of a train in Uttar Pradesh''s Bareilly district, police said on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Rihana (35). She and her son were run over by the Shramjeevi Express, which was coming from Delhi, in Fatehganj west police station area, they said.

Vijay Rana, Station House Officer (SHO) of GRP police station, said information about two persons being run over by a train was received on Friday evening. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Rihana''s husband Sirja told police that his wife was mentally challenged. On Friday, he had gone to his relative''s place on the occasion of Eid. When he returned, he found that his wife and son were not at home.

Later, he saw his wife walking on railway tracks along with their son. A train that was coming from Delhi ran over both of them, the GRP said. —PTI