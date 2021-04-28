Woman raped by catering team at wedding in UP

Agra: In a shocking incident, a young woman cook was allegedly raped by a confectioner and his friends at a wedding function where they were catering.

The woman, in her early thirties, was left unconscious after the assault and went to a police outpost when she regained consciousness, according to the complaint.

Superintendent of Police, West, Agra Rural, Satyajeet Gupta said, "She was sent for medical examination. She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment."

A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by her husband.

The SP said that the matter was under investigation and the accused would be arrested soon.

--IANS