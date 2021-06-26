Village Head's Relative Killed Over 'Poll Rivalry' In UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri: The brother-in-law of a newly elected village head in Uttar Pradesh''s Mainpuri district was shot dead allegedly over election rivalry, police said on Saturday.

Mahesh Chandra (50), the brother-in-law of Madapur gram pradhan (village head) Munni Devi, was killed late Friday night in Madapur village under Karhal police station area here, police said. Chandra''s family members alleged that the ex-pradhan shot him dead following rivalry over elections.

Munni Devi told media personnel that the former pradhan was having problems with her even since she was elected as the village head.

She said around 9 pm on Friday, former pradhan Rajesh Pandey, along with his associates, hurled abuses at her husband''s brother, assaulted him and opened fire at Chandra, resulting in serious injuries to him.

He was taken to Saifai medical hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, she said, adding that an FIR has been lodged at Karhal against Pandey and his four associates. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Rai told PTI that the body has been sent for post-mortem and raids are being carried out to arrest the accused. —PTI