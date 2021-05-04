Victory Of Candidates In Panchayat Polls Due To Work Done In Rural Areas By Yogi Govt: UP BJP Chief

Top
 The Hawk |  4 May 2021 3:54 PM GMT

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantradev Singh on Monday attributed the victory of party candidates in the panchayat elections to the development in rural areas and welfare of farmers ensured by the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Singh claimed that in the three-tier panchayat election in the state, over 45,000 party-supported candidates have won the post of village pradhan, while more than 60,000 party-supported candidates have emerged victorious as members of kshetra panchayats.

'As many as 918 party-supported candidates have won the post of members of zila panchayat,' he said.

'On more than 450 seats, the party-supported candidates have taken a decisive lead,' Singh said. —PTI

Tags:    BJP   UP   Yogi   Panchayat Polls   

