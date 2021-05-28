14 more drive-in vax centres proposed in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is now planning to open more drive-in vaccination centres in the state, following the positive response to such a centre in Noida.

The government is planning to open more such centres in 14 cities of the state. The drive-through facilities will be free of cost for the beneficiaries.

According to sources, the department of family welfare has sought a proposal from the chief medical officer (CMO) regarding the opening of more such drive-through centres.

The proposal will be approved only if adequate parking is available at the proposed site so that the vaccinated person can wait inside their vehicle for half an hour, after the dose is administered.

Director General (Family Welfare) Rakesh Dubey, said that CMOs had been instructed to send the proposal for big cities where there is adequate parking.

"Currently, we are preparing to start this facility in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Jhansi, Agra, Mathura, Saharanpur, Ayodhya and Ghaziabad. If everything goes well, after the first week of June, the facility of getting vaccinated by sitting in a car can begin in these cities," he said.

State Immunization Officer Ajay Ghai said that in order to expand the vaccination drive, new experiments are being done.

He said that the state has enough vaccines and from June 1, the age group of 18-44 can get vaccinated in any of the districts.

He said that the drive-in initiative would be helpful in saving time. It will also help in getting vaccinated on a priority basis.

The experiment will help reduce the contact among people and will also in managing the long queues at the vaccination centres.

Besides, it will be an advantage for the elderly people who can get the jab sitting in the comfort of their cars.

Vaccinated people will be monitored for 30 minutes after getting the jab.

--IANS