UP: Would-be-groom, friend killed in road accident

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Three weeks before his marriage, a 24-year-old groom and his teenager neighbour were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tractor in Mathura's Kosikala area.

The two were returning to their home town Deeg in Rajasthan after distributing wedding cards in Haryana's Hodal.

Police said while the would-be-groom was identified as Suraj, 24, whose wedding was scheduled on April 30, his neighbour was a Heera, 19.

Suraj was working as a mechanic.

Suraj's friend Rahul, who was travelling with him on another bike, said that they visited Kosikala and after shopping and giving the groom's wedding dress to a tailor for stitching, they travelled to Hodal to invite friends for the wedding.

He added that he and Suraj's younger brother Ajay were on one bike and Suraj and Heera were on another bike.

"While returning, we were ahead of Suraj's bike. After not seeing them for almost half an hour, I called on his mobile but there was no response, then I called Heera and someone picked up his phone and told us about their accident," he said.

According to police, the mishap took place around 4.30 p.m. when the bike rider lost control over the motorcycle and rammed it into a tractor heading towards Agra. Both died on spot.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shirish Chandra said that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

--IANS