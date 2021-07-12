UP: Father, son die due to suspected food poisoning

Shahjahanpur (UP): A man and his 17-year-old son died and three others of the family were hospitalised after eating macaroni, in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, officials said here on Monday.





"Shankarlal (45) his son Rajnish and three others of the family at Naroda village in Khutar area had consumed macaroni after cooking it at their home on Sunday. The uncooked macaroni was bought from the market. After its consumption, they started vomiting and had other problems," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Lakshman Singh said.





All of them visited a quack in the village, who treated them at home but Shankarlal died, Singh said.





When the condition of his son deteriorated, he was taken to the district hospital, where he died, Singh said, adding that three other members of the family are being treated at the facility.





A team of health department was sent to the village on Sunday but the quack had fled by then.





"The exact cause of the deaths could be ascertained after autopsy," the medical official said, adding it is suspected to be case of food poisoning.

—PTI

