UP to get 16 new distilleries soon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will soon have 16 new distilleries that will benefit the sugarcane industry.





One of these distilleries owned by Dalmia Group has already started production while the remaining 15 will start production by the end of this year.





According to the government spokesperson, this is the first time that investors have shown interest in setting up such a large number of distilleries in the state.





The prominent industrial houses setting up distilleries in the state include DCM Shriram, Parle Biscuits and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.





Influenced by the state government's policies, 11 private sector sugar mills have enhanced their crushing capacity by investing crores of rupees.





The Yogi Adityanath government has given priority to boosting sugarcane farming and sugar industry. A blueprint for the development of sugarcane and sugar industry in the state was prepared and the chief minister also ensured that the closed sugar mills not only became operational but also increased their crushing capacity.





The reopened sugar mills include the ones at Venus, Gagalhedi and Bulandshahr.





Uttar Pradesh is the largest producer of sugarcane in the country.





The state accounts for 51 per cent of the total land on which sugarcane is cultivated, as well as 50 per cent of sugarcane and 38 per cent of sugar production in the country.





Out of a total of 520 sugar mills in the country, 119 are in Uttar Pradesh.





Similarly, of about 48 lakh sugarcane farmers in the state, more than 46 lakhs supply their produce to the mills. The sugar industry in UP provides employment to about 6.50 lakh people, directly and indirectly.





According to officials, DCM Shriram Limited has set up a distillery in Hardoi, which has already started production.





Besides, Superior Biofuels Limited is setting up a distillery at Shamli, Karimganj Biofuels Limited at Rampur, Ajudhia Biofuels Limited at Bilari, Mahakaushal Agricrop India Limited at Shankargarh, Prayagraj, Yadu Sugar Mill at Badaun, Aarti Distillery in Kanpur (Rural), Forever International Distillery at Deoria, Malmalbros International at Shahjahanpur, Raj Shree Fine Chemicals at Shahjahanpur, Indian Potash Limited at Muzaffarnagar, Parle Biscuits Private Limited at Bahraich and Balrampur Sugar Mill at Lakhimpur Kheri.





These units were being set up at the cost of Rs 1,250.44 crore.





These distilleries will also increase production of ethanol in the state.





Uttar Pradesh still tops the list of states producing ethanol.





From the year 2017-18 to January 31, 2021, a total of 261.72 crore litres of ethanol has been produced in the state through 54 distilleries, which is a record.

