UP 1st state to complete 5cr Covid tests

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country, to have conducted more than 5 crore corona tests.

The additional chief secretary (ACS), health Amit Mohan Prasad said, "So far, a total of 5 crore and 32 thousand tests have been done. In the last 24 hours, only 1,500 positive cases were found in the state. Now the recovery rate has also gone up to 97.1 percent and the number of active cases has come down to 28,000."

On Tuesday, the state conducted 3,31,511 lakh tests in 24 hours.

Additional chief secretary, health also informed that before the third wave of corona, special steps are being taken by the UP government for the children.

Separate arrangements have been made to vaccinate parents whose children are below 12 years of age at the vaccination centres in UP, and at least two such centres have been set up in every district.

