Uttar Pradesh lifts Covid-lockdown restrictions in all districts, except 3

Lucknow: uttar Pradesh has lifted Covid-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts except in Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, ACS Information Navneet Sehga said on Sunday.

Active cases of the coronavirus are above 600 in Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, he said.

On Saturday, the state government extended relaxations in the "corona curfew" to Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from June 7, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain, the state government said.

Officials said that the state has vaccinated 2.23 crore, making it the only state in the country to have vaccinated over 5 crore of tis population.

More than 31 lakh youth have been vaccinated in the state till now.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 1100 new COVID-19 cases.

The total active cases of the state stands 17000 and 3.10 lakh has been tested in last 24 hours. (ANI)