Uttar Pradesh reports 20,510 new COVID-19 cases

 The Hawk |  15 April 2021 5:08 AM GMT

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835.

According to Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary ( Health), the state saw 4,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh leaders to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. (ANI)

