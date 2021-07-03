'Mission UP': Congress workers should work on strengthening organization, says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary and party's Incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the most important task for the party leaders and workers should be strengthening up the organization in the state.





Addressing a training session of Congress workers from Prayagraj and Sultanpur districts through video conferencing, Vadra said, "There should be a public movement against the rising inflation and the issues faced by the farmers of the state. Strengthening the organization is the most important thing, the party workers and leaders should work on it."





According to sources, Uttar Pradesh Congress is organising zone-wise training camps of block president, district-city president and state officials to prepare the cadre for Assembly polls to be held early next year.





Brainstorming sessions will take place in the training camps to discuss strengthen organization, booth construction as well as social media campaigns. These training sessions will be conducted in every district of the state till July 10. Priyanka Gandhi will address the sessions through video conferencing. She is also likely to visit Lucknow and other districts in the second week of July" a Congress leader involved in the process told ANI.





Congress' challenge seems tough as the party has only five MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. In the recently held Panchayat polls, the party was in the fourth position. (ANI)



