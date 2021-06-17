UP: Rebel BSP MLAs reluctant to join SP at this juncture

Lucknow: The rebel Uttar Pradesh BSP MLAs who met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday are in a dilemma over joining the new party at this moment.

Right now, the prime objective of the rebel MLAs is to avoid disqualification from the Assembly membership on the grounds of defection. Some of them are trying to form a new party and later merge it with the SP, while some are in touch with the BJP and also their parent party.



The sharp attack on the SP by BSP chief Mayawati for the last two days added to the discomfiture of the rebels.



Mayawati attacked SP president Akhilesh Yadav for wooing the suspended BSP MLAs by terming the party 'anti-Dalits'.



She also said had the SP been even a little honest towards these suspended MLAs, it would not have kept them in limbo till now.



Meanwhile, SP sources here on Thursday said Akhilesh Yadav has given a broad hint that his party is willing to



accommodate five rebel BSP MLAs and give them party tickets for the 2022 Assembly elections, provided they formally join the party.



The rebels, despite the assurance, are unwilling to join the Samajwadi Party. While one faction is trying to mobilise the 11 MLAs to form a new party, some are still in touch with BSP for a patch-up, provided they are accommodated in the party with honour and are given tickets for the next assembly elections.



