Over a dozen injured in clash in UP, 2 arrested

Ballia (UP): Thirteen people were injured when two groups clashed over a dispute in Ibrahamabad Uttar Tola village in Bairia area here, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered against 12 people while two have been arrested, Station House Officer, Bairia, Rajiv Mishra said.



Of the 13 injured in Sunday's clash, the condition of three people is stated to be critical, police said.

They have been identified as Kameshwar Singh (72), Bhawani Singh (60) and Chandra Shekhar Singh (40), they said.

