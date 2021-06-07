Over a dozen injured in clash in UP, 2 arrested

Top
 The Hawk |  7 Jun 2021 8:54 AM GMT

Ballia (UP): Thirteen people were injured when two groups clashed over a dispute in Ibrahamabad Uttar Tola village in Bairia area here, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered against 12 people while two have been arrested, Station House Officer, Bairia, Rajiv Mishra said.

Of the 13 injured in Sunday's clash, the condition of three people is stated to be critical, police said.

They have been identified as Kameshwar Singh (72), Bhawani Singh (60) and Chandra Shekhar Singh (40), they said.

—PTI

Updated : 7 Jun 2021 8:54 AM GMT
