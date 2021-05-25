Step out of comfort zone: UP Min to Akhilesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister and government spokesperson Siddhartha Nath Singh has slammed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for criticising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tours to districts.

In a statement, Singh said that the SP leader is no longer aware of the problems of people and should step out of his 'cool comfort zone' to see reality and accept it.

The minister was reacting to Yadav's remark which said that the chief minister's tours were a waste of government resources and time.

"The chief minister even visited Sefai, the Yadav clan's village, and Azamgarh, the parliamentary constituency of Akhilesh, to take first-hand account of arrangements and ensure all facilities are being provided without any discrimination.

"It is historic that any chief minister has travelled across the state in a fortnight to ensure proper health facilities for people.

"The problem of Akhilesh Yadav is that his politics is confined to Twitter, away from people and their issues. It is high time he steps out of his comfort zone to see reality and accept it," he added.

Singh also questioned Yadav's silence on the improvement of Covid situation in UP, saying he has not given any credit to the Yogi government for bringing down Covid cases within 23 days.

"He has spoken about deaths in some villages. I challenge him to tell their location. A leader who has never stepped out of his drawing room is questioning Yogi Adityanath, who has been on ground all through," Singh said.

The minister further said that it is ridiculous for Akhilesh Yadav to question Yogi Adityanath about the Team 9 meetings without even knowing that the team meets every day.

"In fact, it is the efficiency of Team 9 which has helped in lowering the number of Covid cases," Singh said.

Team 9 is a high-powered committee, comprising ministers and bureaucrats, formed by the chief minister for Covid management.

--IANS