UP: Woman Hangs Self After Fight With Mother-In-Law

Ballia: A 23-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by hanging, following a dispute with her mother-in-law.

The woman, Rani, was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling of her house in Sonvani village of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The police spokesman said that the body has been sent for post mortem.

The deceased, who has an 18-month-old son, had a fight with her mother-in-law on Monday night when the latter scolded her for beating the child. Further probe is underway, the police said. --IANS