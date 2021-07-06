UP: Woman dies 3 days after marriage, 6 detained

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her husband's house, barely three days after the wedding.





The incident took place in the Dugawar village in Sambhal district.





The deceased has been identified as Pravesh Kumari.





A case has been registered against six persons, including her husband, based on a complaint by the woman's family.





The woman's family have accused her in-laws of poisoning her for failing to meet their demand for dowry that included a four-wheeler and Rs 5 lakh in cash.





The family said that their daughter's in-laws informed them that she had fallen ill and had been taken to a private hospital in Moradabad after her condition deteriorated.





The woman's family alleged that she was injected with poison and later admitted to hospital in Moradabad.





Ranvir Singh, Station House officer (SHO) of the Asmoli police station, said, "Based on the complaint filed by the family, an FIR has been registered against six people, including the woman's husband, Sushil Kumar, father-in-law Ram Avtar, mother-in-law Khiulauni, brother-in-law Tinku, sister-in-law Sarita, and one more person under IPC section 304B (dowry death)."





Pravesh Kumari's husband, his mother and two others have been detained for interrogation, police said.





Sources said the woman's brother, Satish Kumar said that his sister had been married to Sushil Kumar on June 30 and died on Sunday night.





Meanwhile, Moradabad police said the woman's body had been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of her death.





