UP wedding guests capped at 100, panchayat campaign at 5

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has said that not more than 100 persons will be allowed at a time in weddings and other functions in view of the spiraling Covid cases.

The chief minister gave these instructions at a meeting of Team 11 here on Monday morning. Guests will have to adhere to safety protocols that include wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The chief minister has also asked candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections to campaign only in groups of five and to wear masks.

The new order on Monday, is bound to cause considerable inconvenience to those who are hosting weddings in the coming days and have already invited guests more than the prescribed numbers.

"My daughter's wedding is on April 23 and I have already sent out invites to about 200 persons, besides there will be guests coming with the 'baraat'. I do not know how to tell the guests now that I am withdrawing the invite. This is impossible," said Shriram Swarup, a local businessman.

