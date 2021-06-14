UP Troika In CEC

New Delhi (The Hawk): UP troika in Chief Election Commission of India currently. Like it or not! Why? How? Because many in the political, administrative systems in the country do not like UPites --- whichever cadre they may belong to in the country --- because of their 24x7x365 super imposing habits on their fellow colleagues.

This has been so since the beginning of the bureaucracy in the country from Nehru-era.



Yes, PMs then and their bureaucracy largely were from UP.



The legacu carried onm since then barring a gap and then now again so…



They carried on with such practice continuously till say, late P V Narasimha Rao's Prime Ministership. It is he who started, dared reducing their importance, relevance less and less in the "system per se" which was carried on by fed-up-with-UP-dominance PMs H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee (to a great extent), Dr Manmohan Singh.



But now Narendra Modi, following in the same suit to a great extent since 2014, has now turned to inherent UPites apparently because he realizes, according to bureaucracy, it is the UPites who have full knowledge of all round administration that in every possible way helps his style of governance.



…UP threesome in the Chief Election Commission of India is part of that. Strong rumours are he will engineer more UPites' induction in the bureaucracy in most important roles so that the very country is back to smooth saddle of country-benefitting, people-benefitting governance 24x7x365.



The three UPites in the CEC are: Sushil Chandra, Rajiv Kumar, Anup Chandra Pandey



They are now in different "power circles" being widely referred to as 3 Musketeers, triumvirate, troika, threesome, Teen Eekka, Teen Badshah as they are being seen as supervising next year's 425-MLA UP Assembly Elections apart from other states whose elections too will be held then.



They are being seen in the Raisina Hill as "successful now itself" in conducting 100% foolproof (?!?) elections in UP that will witness BJP winning hands down surprising innumerable observers as they from now on are anticipating that the UPites of all hues will not vote for nthe BJP due to various reasons much of which are still unverified.



To show the UP grip in CEC: When the news of UP Chief Secretary and UPite Anup Chandra Pandey's appointment as Election Commissioner came, it surprised many because the buzz in Delhi's power corridors was about a few other names who retired from the Government of India at the secretary level.



However, the government picked the retired Chief Secretary of UP of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for the coveted position.



A former IAS officer of the 1984 batch, the 62-year-old Mr. Pandey joins the three-member Commission as its third member.



Former Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Sushil Chandra, who is the Chief Election Commissioner, and former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar are the other two members.



Pandey retired after an extended tenure as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh.



He became Chief Secretary in June 2018 and retired in August 2019, after a six-month extension.



As the Election Commissioner, his first major task is to conduct the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, where Yogi Adityanath will seek re-election.



However, a cursory glance at Pandey's career suggests that he has been a man for all seasons and has enjoyed crucial postings during all governments.



A perfect UPite for all seasons. The same with Sushil Kumar and Rajiv Chandra.



What fate of UP elections 2022 may well be foretold from now itself. QED

