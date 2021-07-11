UP To Emerge As Mobile Manufacturing Hub Soon

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is emerging fast as a major centre of mobile phone manufacturing in the country with several companies like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Lava and Formi setting up their units.

With the Yogi Adityanath government's initiatives, the digital India campaign has gained momentum while there is a record investment in the IT sector in the state.

According to the government spokesman, officials of these mobile phone manufacturing giants have made huge investments in the state due to the investment friendly policies of the Yogi government in the field of electronic manufacturing.

State Minister and spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh said that the picture was entirely different four years ago, when no one could have even imagined setting up a factory to make mobile handsets in the state.

In 2014, only 6 crore mobile handsets were manufactured in the country, which increased to 11 crore in 2015-16 and a 17.5 crore in 2016-17. Vivo's factory, coming up in the Yamuna Expressway Development Authority area, is expected to start producing 12 crore mobile handsets alone soon.

Vivo Mobile Pvt Ltd is setting up a factory to manufacture mobile handsets with an investment of Rs 7,000 crore in Sector 24 of YEIDA.

Six crore mobile sets will be made in the first phase of this factory being set up on 169 acres of land. In the second phase, the capacity of this factory will be increased in order to produce 12 crore mobile handsets every year.

Vivo's factory in YEIDA will provide employment to 60,000 people.

Besides Vivo, China's big company Oppo Mobile India Private Limited is setting up its factory in Greater Noida at the cost of Rs 2,000 crore to manufacture smart phones.

Similarly, Holitech India Private Ltd is setting up a mobile phone display unit in Greater Noida itself. Land has been allotted for the mobile phone display unit to be built with an investment of Rs 1,772 crore.

Lava Electronics has established its factory in Noida and is manufacturing mobile handsets there. Samsung set up its factory for mobile phone manufacturing in Noida last year. Formi Trading Private Limited is setting up a factory to make mobile handsets in Greater Noida and KHY Electronics India Private Limited in Noida. Chinese company Sunwoda Electronics has also shown interest in setting up a factory to manufacture smartphones, lithium batteries and plastic mobile cases in Greater Noida. Sunwoda has decided to set up its factory in Greater Noida at the estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore. The companies being set up in Uttar Pradesh will be meeting more than half of the demand for mobile handsets in the country. —IANS