UP STF Nabs 3 In Credit Card Data Theft Case

Noida (UP): The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said they have arrested three persons in connection with the data theft of thousands of credit card customers that was used by a gang for duping people of crores of rupees.

One of the accused was arrested from Sangam Vihar in Delhi while the other two were held from Surajpur in Greater Noida on Wednesday evening by a Noida STF team, the agency officials said. "The STF has also recovered data of 7,182 credit card customers which was used by the gang for duping people of crores of rupees.

Those arrested yesterday have been identified as Nadeem Ahmed, Siddharth Devnath and Puneet Lakha," Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said. "This is a bigger gang which was busted earlier this year when four of its members, including the mastermind Saurabh Bharadwaj, were arrested on January 26. Two more of the gang members were held on February 8," Mishra said. The accused have previously worked in private firms in the banking sector before they started dealing in illegal sale and purchase of customer data that is used by cyber criminals for fraudulently making money from gullible people, the officials said. The gang had inter-state nexus and FIRs have been lodged against it under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and under the IT Act in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, the officials said. —PTI