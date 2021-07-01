UP Reports 4 New Covid Deaths, 147 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: With four new COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state rose to 22,601, while the tally climbed to 17,06,252 with 147 fresh cases.

Of the fresh deaths, one death each was reported from Kushinagar , Bareilly, Sant Kabirnagar and Maharajganj, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Of the 147 fresh COVID-19 cases, Lucknow reported 14 fresh cases followed by 12 in Varanasi, seven in Muzaffarnagar, six each in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh and Allahabad and five in Meerut, among others.

In the past 24 hours, 260 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the state, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,80,980. The recovery rate of the state has now come to 98.5 per cent.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,671 of which 1,788 are in home isolation while others are in different government facilities.

In the past 24 hours, over 2.67 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far over 5.81 crore samples have been tested in the state. —PTI