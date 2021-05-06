UP Police seize 20 kg 'rasgullas', two held

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): 'Rasgullas' seem to be becoming an integral part of panchayat politics in Uttar Pradesh.

The Hapur police on Wednesday arrested two persons for violating Covid guidelines while celebrating the results of the recently-held panchayat polls in the state.



The police also seized 20 kilograms of rasgullas that were to be distributed among the people as a celebration of victory.



"Police in Hapur rural arrested two people who violated COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and Section 144 of the CrPC to distribute rasgullas among a crowd of people," a police statement said.

Earlier, during panchayat poll campaigning last month, the Amroha police had seized 100 kgs of 'rasgullas' from the village panchayat candidate Sohanveer. He was preparing to distribute 100 kilograms of 'rasgullas' to his voters.

—IANS