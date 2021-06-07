UP Police Arrests 2 Suspected Robbers After Encounter In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Two men allegedly involved in looting Rs 2 lakh was arrested after a brief encounter with police that left them injured and hospitalised in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The duo -- identified as Gaurav Yadav and Santosh Yadav -- are accused of stealing Rs 2 lakh from a Jan Seva Kendra or Common Services Centre in the Gulahriya area of the district on March 31.

After the robbery, the duo were identified through CCTV footage and a case was registered against them.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar, the duo were intercepted when they were riding a motorcycle Sunday night. When asked to stop, they opened fire on police, drawing retaliation.

They suffered injuries in the legs and are undergoing treatment at hospital. Police said that they have admitted to stealing Rs 2 lakh. —PTI