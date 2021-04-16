Top
UP Panchayat poll candidate stabbed to death

 The Hawk |  16 April 2021 6:36 AM GMT

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): A Block Development Council (BDC) candidate Rakesh Babu, 60, was allegedly stabbed to death ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held in Mainpuri on April 19.

His body was found lying in the field on Thursday.

According to the deceased's relative, he had gone for campaigning on Wednesday but did not return and on Thursday, his body was found lying in the field.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey said that forensic and dog squad teams have visited the crime spot for collecting evidence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was killed at the spot where his body was found. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

--IANS

Updated : 16 April 2021 6:36 AM GMT
Tags:    UP Panchayat poll candidate   stabbed to death   

The Hawk


