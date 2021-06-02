Top
 The Hawk |  2 Jun 2021 5:38 AM GMT

UP: Missing minor boy found murdered, police suspect sexual assault
Hapur: A nine-year-old boy who had gone missing on Monday, was later found murdered in a field in Dhaulana area here.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SP Hapur said "He was found half naked in the field and was most likely sexually assaulted. We are trying to trace the perpetrators."

The cause and motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the family of the deceased boy.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are underway.

--IANS

Updated : 2 Jun 2021 5:38 AM GMT

