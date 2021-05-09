UP: Lucknow Police Start Corona Oxygen Bank For Needy Patients

Lucknow: Amid the shortage of medical oxygen across Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow Police have started a Corona Oxygen Bank to help the people suffering from COVID-19.

"To ensure that people get oxygen, we formed a pool of oxygen cylinders. The people can take oxygen cylinders from us and return it after use," Piyush Mordia told ANI.

"Many organisations are helping us. Some pharma companies are helping too by providing oxygen cylinders. We rotate those cylinders among people," the Joint Commissioner of police said.

Lucknowcylinder_8.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

Mordia also appealed to people to provide spare cylinders to them so that they can help the people who are in need.

"We realised that many people fall into trap of people who black-market oxygen cylinders and many people cannot effort to purchase the cylinders. We have started the Corona Oxygen Bank for such people," he said. A beneficiary, Sumit Kumar Bajpaiyee, told ANI that he came to know about the initiative on a WhatsApp group.

"There is a severe shortage of oxygen. We able not able to purchase paracetamol as swiftly as I am able to get an oxygen cylinder from here," Bajpaiyee said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 26,847 new cases and 298 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the official data, there are 2,45,736 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. —ANI