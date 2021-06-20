UP govt to launch mega plantation drive in July; focus on immunity-boosting plants

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a mega tree plantation in July with special emphasis on medicinal and nutritious plants, a statement said on Sunday.

The shrubs will help the present as well as future generations build a strong immune system to guard against diseases of all sorts, it said.

According to the state's forest department, one and a half dozen species of medicinal and aromatic plants such as dahujan, amaltas, arjun, neem, kadamba, ashok and hibiscus will be planted. Their total number will be close to 418 lakh, the statement said.

Besides, the state government has set a target of planting about three dozen species of bael, amla (gooseberry), kaitha, jamun (java plum), bahera and harr among others. The total number of these plants, which are rich in medicinal properties, will be 2,82,05,994, it said.

Nutritional plants will also include custard apple, jackfruit, lemon, lasoda, fig, sycamore, mahua, mango, mulberry, jungle jalebi, guava, pomegranate, tamarind, plum, kinnow and papaya, the statement said, adding a target of planting 30 crore saplings this season has been set.

The Yogi Adityanath government has made all necessary preparations to make the plantation campaign successful, it said.

The forest department is the nodal agency while 26 other departments are also cooperating. The departments have been given a target to plant 19.20 crore saplings while the forest department will plant the remaining 10.80 crore saplings, the statement said.

As many as 42.17 crore saplings have been prepared in 1,813 nurseries of the forest department according to the agro-climatic conditions of all the districts in order to ensure timely availability of plants as per people''s demand, it said.

The silk and horticulture departments have also prepared saplings in their nurseries.

The forest department will provide saplings to government departments, various court premises, farmers, institutions, individuals, private and government schools, central government undertakings, local bodies, railways, defence, industrial units and cooperatives for free as before, it said.

For transparency, the departments that will plant the saplings will also get the geo-tagging of their respective areas done, it said.

A total of 60,24,46,551 saplings of different species have been planted so far by the Adityanath government due to which the green cover in the state has increased substantially in the last four years, the statement said.

According to the 'State Forest Report 2019' by the Forest Survey of India, there has been an increase of 127 km in the forest cover in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 2017.

According to the report, the tree cover in the state is 3.05 per cent as compared to the national average of 2.89 per cent, the statement said. —PTI