UP govt hospitals to start non-Covid services from Friday

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced that OPD services for general patients would start at all community health centres and primary health centres from Friday onwards.



An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, said: "Amid reports of patients suffering on account of poor availability of non-Covid-19 care, it is important to restore the general patient care. And in wake of the same, several instructions have been passed on to the districts."

As per the order, surgical services at district hospitals should also be started with proper care and caution, in view of the Covid infection.

"Planned surgeries may be scheduled after an RT PCR/TruNat negative report," the order said.

Post-Covid care should also be started at all the district hospitals with proper arrangements of a physician, physiotherapist and mental health experts.

All health facilities across the must-have a fever clinic.

Patients with fever, the influenza-like illness must be kept away from the other patients. Covid-19 screening should also be provided there.

The order also said that out-patient and in-patient services at community and primary health centres must be started.

In case any patient is undergoing treatment at these centres, the patient must be shifted to the level-2 facility so that services may be started after proper sanitisation activity.

Steps must be taken to ensure that services extended to pregnant women including ante-natal care, childbirth and even C-section procedure should be resumed.

Steps must be taken to restart urban health centres, the order said.

—IANS