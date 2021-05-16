UP govt to give allowance to those affected by curfew

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will provide a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 for one month to the poor and weaker sections of the society.

The beneficiaries-- about one crore - will include small shopkeepers, daily wage labourers, rickshaw / e-rickshaw pullers, barbers, washermen, cobblers, confectioners etc. who have suffered a loss of income in the Corona curfew.

The Yogi Adityanath government, which has extended the Corona curfew till May 24, has also announced free ration to eligible Antyodaya and household ration card holders for three months. Community kitchens will also remain functional for the poor.

"The decision has been taken in view of the hardship being faced by the poor and needy people in the situation arising out of the Covid. It will benefit about 15 crore people of the state," the government spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the state government has said that online classes will begin from May 20 in all educational institutions, except those in the basic education category.

--IANS