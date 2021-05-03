UP Extends 'Closure' By 2 Days To Check Covid Spread

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has extended the closure in Uttar Pradesh up to May 6.

The closure which began on Friday night, was earlier to end on Tuesday morning.

The government spokesman said that during this closure, all shops and markets will remain closed but outlets selling essential items like vegetables, milk and dairy products will remain open.

The movement of public and private transport will remain prohibited. Medicine shops, gas agencies and petrol pumps will remain open.

Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, recorded 290 more coronavirus deaths and 30,983 infections, the health department said.

There are 2.96 lakh active cases, according to a health bulletin. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that traders should give their active contribution in the war against coronavirus, which is ravaging the country. Interacting virtually with the traders, Yogi Adityanath expressed hope that the fight against Covid-19 would be successful, according to a government statement. —IANS