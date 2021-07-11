UP Dy CM lays foundation stone for 363 works costing Rs 602 cr in Moradabad div

Does Plantation in Herbal Garden of Public Works Department





Moradabad (The Hawk): The Deputy Chief Minister, Mr Keshav Prasad Maurya, while laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various development works of Moradabad division like roads and bridges, said in his address that today the Ganga of development is flowing in Uttar Pradesh. There has neither been any reduction in the state government's treasury for development work nor will it be allowed to happen. He said that the state government was working according to the sentiments of 24 crore people of the state. He said that a road would be built in the name of former President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam to the homes of 20 topping children in high school and intermediate and a road would also be constructed to the school from which the children have taken education. A road will be built by the state government in the name of Major Dhyan Chand in honor of those who won the national medal. He said that the aim of the state government is to provide good governance and development. More than 4 lakh youth have been recruited and given employment in the state with fairness and transparency. The state government is also trying to provide employment to the people in the private sector. The Deputy Chief Minister, on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of construction projects and inaugurating them, directed the officers to ensure that all the projects are started before July 31 by laying stones and the works which have been completed should be dedicated to the public. He instructed the officers that all the work should be done on top priority. The Deputy Chief Minister said that no reduction is being done in the service of the public by the government, the government is working according to "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas" and is benefitting every section by running welfare and public utility schemes. is. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya planted trees in the Herbal Garden of Public Works Department located at Circuit House and called upon the common people to plant more and more trees and play their important role in making the environment pollution free and creating environmental balance.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister informed that under Moradabad division, the public works department and bridge corporation in district Moradabad, Sambhal, district Amroha, district Rampur and district Bijnor are being completed the work done by the Public Works Department and the foundation stone laying program. . In district Moradabad, 40 work length is 95 km and cost is Rs. 54 crore, in district Sambhal 7 work length is 35 km and cost is Rs. 32 crore, in district Amroha 6 work length is 24 km and cost is Rs. 26 crore, in district Rampur 23 work length is 65 km. And in Bijnor district, 4 works of length 13 km and cost of Rs 20 crore and 03 works of bridge costing Rs 10 crore are being dedicated / dedicated for the convenience of the general public.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that under the foundation stone of works to be done in near future, 52 work length 114 km in district Moradabad and cost Rs 54 crore, 11 work length 61 km in district Sambhal and cost Rs 63 crore, 29 work length 11 km in district Amroha. and cost Rs. 136 crores and 02 works of bridge cost Rs. 8 crores, 32 work length 76 kms in district Rampur and cost Rs. 47 crores and 3 works of bridge cost Rs. 26 crores and 136 work lengths 185 kms in district Bijnor and cost Rs. 65 Crore and 14 works of bridge costing Rs.25 crores and one building costing Rs.11 crores, foundation stone is being laid for the convenience of the general public. In this way, 363 works of length 779 km and development works costing Rs 602 crore are being given to the general public by the government.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that out of these important works, keeping in view the future of the students of the Board, the construction of Government Industrial Institute (ITI) and the broadening and strengthening of the important road Lalu Nagla-Kumkhiya-Chakkalelet Road (AJM) is being done. Along with this, important road Moradabad-Haridwar-Dehradun road to Kanth-Mishripur road via Samadpur Muzaffarnagar Tanda road widening and strengthening work, Nahtaur Paizaniya Chandpur road (Other District Road No.36) stretch from Nahtaur to Paizania The general public was benefited by getting the work done. He said that following the instructions of public representatives and local administration, commendable work has been done by the Public Works Department and the Bridge Corporation in dedicating them to the public after completing all the development works of the board.

Deputy CM Mr Maurya informed that under Moradabad division, as "Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Gaurav Path", the construction works of total 03 roads leading to the homes/schools of meritorious students were completed and 02 plastic roads were constructed in Moradabad division. and 15 plastic roads are proposed to be constructed. He said that for the compatibility of environment and good health, a total of 09 herbal routes have been constructed by the Public Works Department under the division. From the year 2017-18 till now, the total number of approved works is 3661 and the cost is Rs 2368.83 crore only.

On this occasion, Minister of Panchayati Raj Shri Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Minister of State Independent Charge for Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Ashok Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Shri Baldev Singh Aulakh, Minister of State for Secondary Education Smt. Gulab Devi, Metropolitan MLA Shri Ritesh Gupta, Kanth MLA Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh Chunnu, Member Legislative Council Dr. Jaipal Singh Busy, Chairman, UP Child Protection Rights Commission Dr. Vishesh Gupta, Mayor Mr. Vinod Agarwal, District Panchayat President Dr. Shefali Singh, Member of SC/ST Commission Sadhvi Geeta Pradhan, Khadi Gramodyog Board Vice Chairman Mr. Gopal Anjan, District President Mr. Rajpal Singh Chouhan, Metropolitan President BJP Dharmendra Nath Mishra, Regional General Secretary Mr. Hariom Sharma, former MP Satpal Singh Saini, Dr. Yashpal Singh and District President/Metropolitan President of Moradabad Circle and other BJP MLAs of the Board including Commissioner Mr. Anjaneya Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Mr. Shailendra Kumar Singh, SSP Mr. Pawan Kumar, City Magistrate Mr. MP Singh, Municipal Commissioner Mr. Sanjay Chauhan, ADM Administration Surendra Singh, Tehsi Ladar Nitin Teotia, Executive Engineer Laxmi Narayan and Engineers of Public Works Department and Bridge Corporation etc. were present.