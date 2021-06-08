UP: Couple Kills Kids, Commits Suicide Due To Financial Stress

Shahjahanpur: A couple in Uttar Pradesh''s Shahjahanpur allegedly killed their two children before hanging themselves in their house in Kache Katra locality due to financial problems, police said on Monday.

The bodies of Akhilesh Gupta (42), his wife Rishu Gupta (39), their son Shivang (12) and daughter Harshita (9) were found hanging in a room in their house in Shahjahanpur city, Superintendent of Police, S Anand said.

The matter came to light when someone called on Akhilesh Gupta''s mobile and when the call was not received he reached his home, the SP said.

In the suicide note, Akhilesh Gupta, who was involved in medicine trade, mentioned financial crisis as a reason for taking the extreme step, the SP added.

While the bodies of Akhilesh Gupta and his wife were found in one room, those of his children were recovered from other rooms, the SP said. Police said it appears that the couple first hanged their children and then ended their lives.

Circle Officer (City) Pravin Kumar said the deceased belonged to Faridpur area of Bareilly and had been living here in a rented house since the last 15 years.

Akhilesh Gupta had recently spent all his savings in the construction of a new house after which he had taken a loan from an acquaintance. According to the suicide note, Gupta was being pressurised by the lender to repay the loan leading to tension in the household due to which he took the extreme step, the CO said. On the complaint of the father of Akhilesh Gupta, a case has been registered against the accused who mentally harassed him and his family for money, police said. —PTI