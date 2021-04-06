UP cabinet approves tenancy ordinance

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved the decision to bring in the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Urban Premises Tenancy (second) Ordinance 2021.

The provisions of the ordinance will lead to reduction in tenancy disputes and in older cases rents can be revisited.

Once the ordinance is promulgated, signing of contract will become compulsory to rent out a property. This will safeguard the interests of both, the property owner and the tenant.

The ordinance has made provision for a rent authority and rent tribunal to resolve disputes. These bodies will be tasked to resolve issues within 60 days.

Currently, there is no clear mechanism for conflict resolution under the present law and matters have been pending in court for years.

Keeping in mind the present and future demands of tenancy, the government had decided to replace the UP Urban Buildings (Regulation of Letting, Rent and Eviction) Act, 1972.

The Governor had on January 9, 2021, promulgated the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Urban Premises Tenancy Ordinance 2021. This was implemented in the state on January 11, 2021, but since the assembly was adjourned indefinitely due to unavoidable circumstances, the Bill could not be passed and, therefore, an ordinance is being brought.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal for setting up Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences in place of the Uttar Pradesh Police and Forensic Science University.

The decision, said the government spokesman, was made in pursuance of a Central Government advisory to states to set up institutes and affiliate them with a single university, the National Forensic Science University.

"Instead of multiple universities giving different degrees, now all degrees will be issued by one university. The National Forensic Science University has two campuses, one in Delhi formed by merging the National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences and National University, and the other in Gujarat," said the spokesman.

—IANS