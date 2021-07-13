UP BJP working committee to meet on Jul 16

Lucknow: The meeting of the Uttar Pradesh BJP working committee will be held here on July 16 and it will be inaugurated by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually.





In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state BJP unit said that the meeting will be held under the chairmanship of its president Swatantra Dev Singh on Friday at the party's state headquarters.





Prior to this, a meeting of the party's office bearers will be held in Lucknow on July 15, it said.





General secretary in the BJP's state unit, J P S Rathore, said that the July 16 meeting will be attended by all office bearers, heads of the party's regional units, heads of various 'morchas' (wings) at the headquarters.





However, members of the state working committee will be attending the meet virtually from their respective districts, he said.





Rathore also said that on July 15, an organisational meeting will be held, and it will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and other party office bearers.

—PTI

