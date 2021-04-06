UP BJP to connect workers at booth level on foundation day

Lucknow: This is being done in order to connect with party workers at the booth level at a time when panchayat elections are underway.

While the party has lined up a function at its state headquarters in Lucknow which will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, party general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and other senior leaders, party functionaries at the booth level have been asked to organise meetings and functions to mark the day.

UP BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said functions are also scheduled to be organised at the district, regional and divisional level.

These functions would be attended by public representatives, including MPs, MLAs, Mayors and Chairman of Boards and Corporations.

Shukla said that the party functionaries would be posting party flags at homes and at local offices before assembling to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda's address on the occasion.

For this, the party has put up LED screens, TVs and other digital equipment at the local level.

—IANS