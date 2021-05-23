UP: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped By Her Uncle

Shahjahanpur: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer, Tilhar police station, Harpal Singh Baliyan said on Saturday, the girl was playing outside her house, when her 19-year-old uncle living in the neighbourhood allegedly raped her and fled. Baliyan said on the girl''s mother rushed to her after hearing her cries. The police was informed about the incident and the accused was arrested on Sunday. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the officer said. —PTI