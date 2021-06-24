Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mahendra Nath Pandey visits PMKK Centers in Varanasi

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a bid to fight the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched a 'Customized Crash Course' programme to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across the country on 18th June, 2021. Following the launch of this training programme, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. MahendraNath Pandey, recently visited the Pradhan MantriKaushal Kendra (PMKK) in Varanasi. During his visit, Dr. Pandey interacted with the students undergoing training in the centers and wished them a bright future.





The training programme has commenced in 111 training centresacross 26 states and soon one lakh professionals will be available for on-the-job support at healthcare facilities across locations. Depending upon the demand raised from the states, the trainings will be implemented in a staggered manner for on-the-job training, adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. These six customized crash courses have been developed in the shortest possible timeline by Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC), which consists of professionals from health sector and approved by the skill regulator, namely NCVET.





During his PMKK center visit in Varanasi,Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship,Dr. MahendraNath Pandey said, "The launch of 'Customized Crash Course' is an important step towards building capacity and capability to combat current and future challenges of COVID-19. Through this initiative, training will be provided to the youth in healthcare related job roles for them to support and serve their fellow citizens during this pandemic. I am confident that this training will prove helpful in reducing the burden on our doctors and nurses and also help our youth get better opportunities in future."





The programme aims at skilling and upskilling of over one lakh health professionals in relevant roles in services required to fight COVID-19. New job roles identified include Basic Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Sample Collection Support, Home Care Support, Medical Equipment Support. The program will include a short term training followed by three months on the job training in health facilities like primary health centres, hospitals, diagnostic facilities, sample collection centers etc.





Benefits to the candidates include a government certification, stipend, accidental insurance of two lakh rupees,boarding and lodging. The States are being instructed to get the candidates vaccinated, provide PPE kits along with facilitating movement pass for them. In order to ensure quality outcome of the training, special focus is laid on availability of Training Centre (TC) facilities & infrastructure, availability of training material, regularity of training including batch attendance and strength, trainer qualification, Training of Trainer (ToT) certification and more.





The initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship will support various states and district administrations in their fight against COVID and will also support in reducing the excessive workload of doctors and nurses.





The Ministry will also work on upskilling of the already experienced health workers and PMKVY-certified candidates, before being employed with healthcare facilities.



