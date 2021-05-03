Two Killed In Lightning Strike In UP's Chitrakoot

Top
 The Hawk |  3 May 2021 3:11 PM GMT

Lucknow: Two people died after being struck by lightning in Manikpur area of Chitrakoot district, while another two were injured, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

A state government spokesperson said the chief minister has directed the district magistrate to provide compensation to the kin of the deceased, and ensure that the injured get adequate treatment. PTI

