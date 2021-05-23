Two killed during panchayat to settle marital dispute

Bareilly (UP): A panchayat meeting convened to settle a marital dispute took a violent turn, leaving two dead and several injured in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Saturday at Jareli village.

According to the police, Haidar Ali, a resident of Jareli village, had got his daughter, Bilkis, married to Azhar Ali, two years ago.

Bilkis returned to her parents' home, following a dispute with her husband and his family.

On Saturday, a panchayat meeting was called at the house of Haidar Ali.

During the panchayat, arguments became heated and a man from Azhar's side fired at Haidar Ali, 40, and his brother Gulshan Ali, 34, killing both on the spot and injuring 10 others.

The attackers fled after firing.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the injured include two women.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment and four teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he said.

--IANS