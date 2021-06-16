Two drivers die after their trucks collided in UP

Mahoba (UP): Two drivers died on Wednesday when their trucks collided head-on in Kabrai area here, police said.

Prinshu Pal (22) and Shivkumar (35) succumbed to the burns they got in the accident which took place at around 4 am on Kanpur Road, Station House Officer Dinesh Singh said.

The trucks were seized and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Police said that one of the trucks was going towards Kanpur carrying stones, while the other truck was coming from Kanpur when the accident took place.

