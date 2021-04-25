Two arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): As many as two people have been arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders from the Nandgram area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the police informed on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Javed and Akeel.



"As many as 101 oxygen cylinders have been seized from their possession," Superintendent of Police (City) of Ghaziabad Nipun Agarwal said.

"A case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Disease Act and Disaster Management Act," Agarwal added.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

