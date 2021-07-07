Trees In UP To Be Translocated, Not Felled

Lucknow: In another move to save the environment, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to translocate trees which are more than 20 years old, instead of cutting them down to pave the way for developmental projects. The state forest department on Tuesday successfully translocated a peepal tree to another location on the Mohanlalganj-Gosaiganj route in Lucknow. The tree was uprooted using a machine as it came in the way of road widening in the area. It was translocated at least 2 kilometres away.

Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan and senior forest department officials were present when the translocation was done using a specialised machine, which not only digs out the tree with its roots and mother soil but also replants it at the alternative site made ready for the replantation in advance.

The process has to be completed quickly or else the tree may not survive. The Minister said with this policy, hundreds of trees that are felled every year because of developmental projects will now be saved.

"We are planting crores of trees every year and if we can save the existing trees, it would go a long way in forest conservation," he added. —IANS