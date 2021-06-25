Transport official suspended in Mukhtar ambulance case

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A transport officer has been suspended in connection with the registration of an ambulance used to ferry gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab's Rupnagar jail to the Mohali court in March this year.





Rajeshwar Yadav, the then assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) of Barabanki, is facing action over his alleged role in the fake ambulance papers case, sources in the transport office said.





Yadav is currently posted at the regional transport office in Ballia.





Additional District Magistrate Ram Asrey confirmed the development.





A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case, which was registered in Barabanki, after the documents of the ambulance bearing UP registration number were found to be fake.





Ansari, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Mau, wanted in Uttar Pradesh for various cases, was produced before the Mohali court on March 31 in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter.





Ansari is now lodged in Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh.





