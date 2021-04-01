Spurious Liquor Claims 4 Lives In UP, Probe Ordered

Pratapgarh: At least 4 persons, including two brothers, have died in the past 24 hours after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sidhnath Kori ,70, Pradeep,35, his elder brother Dilip, 50, and Ram Kumar Prajapati ,45. While two other persons are undergoing treatment.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police, Akash Tomar has placed the Station House Officer, Uadipur, R.K. Prajapati under suspension on the charges of dereliction of duty and ordered a detained probe into the incident that took place at the Katria village.

Inspector General of police (Prayagraj range) K.P. Singh told media that police have launched a thorough probe into the case.

He said that two joint teams of police and excise department have been constituted to locate the place from where these persons had purchased or procured the spurious liquor. Police are also checking whether those persons have received any liquor during the campaign of the ongoing panchayat elections.

The police said that condition of Dilip Kori, his younger brother Pradeep Kori and their maternal uncle Sidhanath had started deteriorating late on Tuesday night and the family members brought them to the nearest community health centre for treatment.

The condition of another person, Ram Kumar Prajapati, also deteriorated and his family members brought him at the Sangipur CHC for treatment.

The doctors first pronounced Pradeep dead and referred three others to district hospital in Pratapgarh for treatment. However, the family members have brought them to different hospitals but these three died during their treatment on Wednesday. —IANS