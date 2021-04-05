Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > SP Leaders Corpse Found Covid-19 Positive after Test for Body Donation

SP Leader's Corpse Found Covid-19 Positive after Test for Body Donation

 The Hawk |  5 April 2021 12:14 PM GMT

SP Leaders Corpse Found Covid-19 Positive after Test for Body Donation
X

The body of former Samajwadi Party Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Bhagwati Singh, has been found to be Covid positive. As per his last wishes, his body was to be donated to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) after demise.

KGMU spokesperson, Sudhir Singh, said that an examination of Bhagwati's body has been found to be Covid positive. Therefore, his body is being returned to the family and will now be cremated.

His family members said that the mortal remains of the leader will be consigned to flames later in the evening on Monday.

—IANS

Updated : 5 April 2021 12:14 PM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X