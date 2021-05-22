Top
State News > Uttar Pradesh > SP Leader Azam Khans Condition Stable: Hospital

SP Leader Azam Khan's Condition Stable: Hospital

 The Hawk |  22 May 2021 3:39 PM GMT

SP Leader Azam Khan's Condition Stable: Hospital
Lucknow: The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is stable, the hospital treating him said in a statement here on Saturday.

Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta Hospital here on May 9 for coronavirus treatment. "On May 22, SP MP Azam Khan (72) was given two litres of oxygen. His condition is stable," the hospital said. The condition of his 30-year-old son too is stable and he has been kept under the observation of doctors, the statement said. —PTI

Updated : 22 May 2021 3:39 PM GMT
