Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > Son beats father to death for refusing to give money

Son beats father to death for refusing to give money

 The Hawk |  1 July 2021 4:30 AM GMT

Son beats father to death for refusing to give money
X

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A son beat his 55-year-old father to death, when the latter turned down his request for money for his daughter's treatment.


The accused son is now absconding.


According to reports, an argument over money turned violent and Kamal, 32, beat his father, Prakash, with a wooden cot leg.


Prakash suffered severe injuries in his head. He was taken to a community health centre in Lakhavati from where he was referred to the district hospital.


He succumbed to injuries during treatment on Wednesday.


The incident took place in the Moodhi Bakapur village.


The accused Kamal meanwhile fled. On a complaint submitted by Prakash's wife, a case has been registered against Kamal.


The police spokesperson said that further investigations are on and teams have been set up to arrest the accused.


--IANS


Updated : 1 July 2021 4:30 AM GMT
Tags:    Son beats father   death   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X