Son beats father to death for refusing to give money

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A son beat his 55-year-old father to death, when the latter turned down his request for money for his daughter's treatment.





The accused son is now absconding.





According to reports, an argument over money turned violent and Kamal, 32, beat his father, Prakash, with a wooden cot leg.





Prakash suffered severe injuries in his head. He was taken to a community health centre in Lakhavati from where he was referred to the district hospital.





He succumbed to injuries during treatment on Wednesday.





The incident took place in the Moodhi Bakapur village.





The accused Kamal meanwhile fled. On a complaint submitted by Prakash's wife, a case has been registered against Kamal.





The police spokesperson said that further investigations are on and teams have been set up to arrest the accused.





